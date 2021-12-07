Get your picture made with all three Razorback football trophies!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorbacks had an outstanding second season under Sam Pittman, finishing 8-4 and third in the SEC West. With that came defeating Texas A&M, LSU and Missouri to reclaim trophies from each of the historic matchups. Now the university is offering a photo opportunity with the trophies on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Union on campus.

The Southwest Classic, Boot and Battle Line trophies will be on display in the Union living room at the University of Arkansas campus, according to a university tweet, to provide fans with a unique opportunity to get up close to the trophies players are so eager to get their hands on.

✨TOMORROW✨ Get a photo with The Southwest Classic, The Boot and The Battle Line trophies between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the @ArkansasUnion living room. #uark @RazorbackFB



–> https://t.co/UaJr7mmgQo pic.twitter.com/CnXFPv9XOu — University of Arkansas (@UArkansas) December 6, 2021

Arkansas finished the season ranked #22 in playoff rankings, their highest end-of-season ranking ever in that regard. Now the Hogs are getting ready to take on Penn State in the Outback Bowl in Tampa Bay, Fla., New Year’s Day.

This season was also the first time the Razorbacks have ever captured all three trophies in the same season. The first trophy, the Southwest Classic, was won after defeating Texas A&M 20-10 at Cowboys Stadium in Dallas, Texas. At the time, #16 Arkansas upset #7 Texas A&M for the first time since 2011.

The famed “Boot” was brought back to Fayetteville for the first time since 2015 after the Hogs defeated LSU 16-13 in overtime as freshman kicker Cam Little drilled a field goal as time expired in Baton Rouge, La.

During the finale of the regular season, Arkansas completed its trophy sweep with the Battle Line Trophy after a 34-17 victory over Missouri. It was their first time defeating the Tigers since 2016.

The victories were the cherry on top of an already successful season.

In addition to the trophies, the university said athletics will have promotional items available as giveaways for fans. The Arkansas Union will also provide snacks, and will have staff assisting with photos. Patrons are reminded that campus rules regarding mask-wearing are still in effect inside the Union.