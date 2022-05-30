FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans gathered at the Fayetteville National Cemetery Monday to honor lives lost defending The United States of America. A ceremony with various groups from across the state gathered to remember fallen military members.

Landon Burgess is in 11th Grade at Bentonville High School. He lost his father, Lt. Col. Joshua Burgess, in 2018. Lt. Col. Burgess served in the U.S air force. Landon said his father was a great man and someone people could look up to.

“Honestly, my entire life revolves around him, and he’s just such a good role model for me,” said Landon.

Landon’s father used to love talking with him about Marvel comics and educating him on significant events in history.

“I may not have thought it at the time, but looking back, I really loved hearing him talk. I would love to hear his voice again,” said Landon.

Landon spoke at the commemoration ceremony. One of the other groups that participated in the event included the “Singing Men of Arkansas”. One of the members said his favorite song played was, “The Song of the Unsung hero”. It’s designed to honor military members who died with little recognition.

“Not everyone gets specific recognition for the work they do and the vital importance of every single task. Those that just do it willingly, day in, day out, with very little recognition are vitally important,” said Singing Men of Arkansas member Kevin Carpenter.

The Veterans Legacy Memorial (VLM) was created in 2019 to honor the nearly 4.5 million Veterans that have died and reside in VA national cemeteries. You can go to the website to contribute biographical information or find more information about fallen military members.