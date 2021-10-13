Golftoberfest returns, benefiting the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas’ original mini-golf tournament is back! It’s your chance to get out and play for a good cause in Golftoberfest 2021, benefiting the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas.

Communications & Marketing Director Katie Glenn joined KNWA Today & Fox 24 News to highlight all of the happenings set for this year’s tournament.

Golftoberfest begins on Saturday, October 16th and runs through Saturday, October 30th. Participants will have the choice of playing at Gator Golf in Fayetteville or Golf Mountain in Rogers, giving golfers two-weeks to go play at a safe, social-distance time of their choosing.

The organization aims to help single parents in Northwest Arkansas create futures for their families by providing financial assistance, as well as support services for those who are pursuing higher education and live in Benton, Carroll, Madison, and Washington Counties. To learn more about the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA, visit the organization’s website.