LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson signed an Executive Order this week to provide funding to help handle costs related to the winter storm.

On February 10, he stated, “freezing rain, sleet, snow and ice accumulation on roads and power lines due to the winter storm presents dangers that warrant executive action.”

He declared a state of emergency and directed $100,000 from the Emergency Response Fund to be used by the state’s Division of Emergency Management.