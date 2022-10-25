FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rocket Homes is naming Fayetteville one of the top cities in the south for viewing fall foliage.

Fayetteville might be one of the best cities to see the changing leaves, but many know there are quite a few other routes that’ll take you to the prettiest scenery, including through the stretch of Highway 49 between Fayetteville and Devil’s Den State Park, taking a trip out to Hawksbill Crag in Kingston, visiting Hobbs State Park, and Highway 23, also known as “The Pig Trail.”

If you’re traveling on the Pig Trail, there’s a stop that gets especially busy when the leaves change color.

It’s called the Pig Trail Bypass Country Cafe. Its owner, Hooshang Nazarali, said what makes it a popular stop when viewing fall foliage is the journey itself, which takes you on winding roads through beautiful farmland.

“They like the nature of the spot. It’s beautiful, really. I mean, look at it. You talk about freedom. Freedom right here in Madison County. I feel it,” said Nazarali.

Even though the Pig Trail Country Cafe is ten miles from the nearest town, Nazarali said people from all over the country come to visit, which is exciting for regular customers like Rodger Chennault.

“All the leaves get prettier all the time. About two or three months we have it. Most people don’t. I guess we’re lucky,” said Chennault.

Even being a local to the area, Chennault said the variety of trees keeps him from ever getting tired of the views.

Sunday, October 30 is projected to be the peak time to view the fall foliage.