FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council gathered Tuesday night to discuss changes to a local park and where funds from the American Rescue Plan will be distributed.

The council voted to increase the amount of ARPA funds for daycare assistance from $1 million to $1.5 million. According to the council, the funds will be used to help low to moderate income families with child care.

“Given the tremendous need that was shown in our community, we moved forward tonight to increase that amount of money to help more families and children get into childcare,” councilmember Sarah Moore said.

The council also approved upgrades to Gulley Park, including the addition of a splash pad and new landscaping.