The Gulley Park Concert Series continued Thursday evening with ‘Kidz Night.’

People from across Northwest Arkansas enjoyed live music from the band, Funk Factory as well as kid-friendly activities like face painting and inflatable obstacle courses.

Some people we spoke with say it’s great to be out with people of all ages in the community.

“There’s definitely something for each of them. They’re all already living their best lives here,” said Hannah Russell, Fayetteville resident.

Some of our KNWA and FOX24 news team were at the concert with Alyssa Orange from our Pig Trail Nation team emceeing the event.

The concert series continues next week with the group Pert Near Sandstone.’