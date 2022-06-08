FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville’s 2022 Gulley Park Summer Concert series kicks off this Thursday and preparations are underway.

Route 358 will take the stage at 7 p.m. to get things started with various concerts to follow on Thursdays (June 9, 16, 23, 30 and July 7 and 14).

Fayetteville city officials recommend guests bring their lawn chairs and blankets for open-lawn seating. The City encourages you to bring the whole family, including your furry friends, but asks to remember that dogs must remain on a leash.

Limited paved parking is available off park entrances on Old Wire Road and Township St. Additional event parking signs will guide vehicles to turn onto N. Primrose Lane and then take the first right turn into the park. Parking attendants will guide vehicles into the extended open field parking areas as needed. Carpooling is strongly encouraged, and bike parking will be an option for those who choose to ride to the event.

The following food trucks will be available on-site:

Wicked Wood Fired Pizza

Burton’s Creamery

Flavorful Kettlecorn

CrackerJack and Mo’s Tacos & Churros

For more information on the Gulley Park Summer Concert Series, please visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/concerts. For additional information, please contact the City of Fayetteville’s Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs Department at 479-444-3471.