SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re looking for some spooky plans this Halloween weekend then you might want to hop on the Halloween and Haunted Train in Springdale.

On October 28, 29, and 30 you can get on a stationary train at the Emma Avenue train station that is decked out in Halloween decorations as the Downtown Springdale Alliance has taken over two Arkansas Missouri Railroad cars.

“We love what’s going on in Downtown Springdale and all the efforts that they’re putting into it,” said Brenda Rouse with the Arkansas Missouri Railroad.

One is the Halloween Train for the kids, where they can meet movie characters and trick-or-treat, and the other is the Haunted Train, which is meant to scare the adults in a 100-year-old rail car.

The narrative for the Haunted Train was designed by Hello World and sees actors take you through the story of an ‘asylum train.’

The Downtown Springdale Alliance said the money from ticket sales is used to continue hosting community events like this one in the future.

“We bring the community together in order to be able to put the events on and then we make it available to everyone,” said Greg “GT” Thompson, the Director of Events for Downtown Springdale Alliance.

The event starts each night at 7 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m. Tickets for the Halloween Train are $5 and the Haunted Train is $10. Kids under 2 get in free.

You can book tickets for one of the three nights here.