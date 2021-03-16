Hamestring Creek Trail Bridge under construction

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Work on a new concrete trail connection and bridge over Hamestring Creek, located west of I-49 between Mount Comfort and Wedington Streets, is underway in Fayetteville.

The trail connection and bridge will provide a bicycle and pedestrian connection to the Hamestring Creek Trail between the Pine Valley neighborhood and the hundreds of residents north of Wedington Drive.

The project includes a 20-foot-wide by a 24-foot-long bridge over Hamestring Creek and approximately 700 linear feet of 10-foot-wide concrete trail.

TREE REMOVAL

The first step in the project includes the removal of approximately 13 trees to make room for the new trail. The tree removal will begin Wednesday, March 17, and is expected to take three days, weather permitting. Trees taller than eight inches in diameter will be repurposed by the Watershed Conservation Resource Center.

The Hamestring Creek Trail

It built in 2007 and extends 0.6 miles along the north side of Hamestring Creek through parkland abutting the Pine Valley subdivision. On-street neighborhood bike lanes connect to Shiloh Drive where the Meadow Valley Trail continues under I-49 at Porter Road and extends east to the Razorback Greenway. City staff has received many requests for a bridge over Hamestring Creek to connect these neighborhoods to the trail system. This project is funded by the voter-approved 2019 bond.

(Information provided by City of Fayetteville)