SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Har-Ber High School in Springdale has named its next head football coach.

The Springdale School District issued a release Thursday morning naming Brent Eckley as head of the Wildcats. Eckley has served as the head football coach at Jackson High School in Jackson, Mo. since 2012.

According to the release, during this time, Eckley helped develop the program to championship level, becoming ranked No. 52 in the nation and No. 1 in Missouri, including all classes, for the 2020 season.

“We are ecstatic to have the caliber of Coach Eckley move to Springdale to lead the Har-Ber Wildcats football team,” said Dr. Jared Cleveland, Springdale Public Schools superintendent. “He is a proven winner and a Missouri hall of fame inductee. I believe he will be an example of integrity and inspiration for our students.”

Eckley was also the featured speaker at events conducted by Glazier Clinics, Nike Football Clinics, and the American Football Association National Convention. The release says he’s also served as an officer and past president of the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

He comes to the Wildcats with a 203-59 overall record, one state championship, one runner-up, 18 playoff appearances, 16 district championships, and 15 conference championships.

Eckley was inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2022.

Eckley will begin his new position on July 1. Previous coach Chris Wood began a new position on Jan. 4 with the Springdale Public Schools Athletics Department.