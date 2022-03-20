FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Wizardry world of Harry Potter made its way to Arkansas this weekend.

Fans could dress up and head to the Fayetteville Town Center for some Harry Potter themed fun.

People got to take classes like the ones from the book series, and enjoyed some trivia.

Some fans were excited to share their love of the fandom with other people in their community.

“I think we’re just excited about getting to come here and play pretend for the day,” said Caitlyn Chavez, Harry Potter fan. “Like, there’s not a lot of places where you can go and dress like this and being around people and be nerdy.”

The event wrapped up Sunday, March 20.