FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Punk Rock icon” Henry Rollins is set to appear at the Fayetteville Public Library on August 12 to kick off its Innovation Speakers series with a book signing and Q&A.

According to FPL, the hour-long moderated conversation will explore topics relating to free speech, censorship, public libraries, and technology.

If anyone has a question for Rollins, they can send it to centerforinnovation@faylib.org by Wednesday, July 27, for a chance to be part of the audience Q&A.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. FPL asks those attending to not begin lining up until 5:15 p.m. to allow traffic to exit the building.

The event is first-come, first-serve with a capacity of 650. No registration is required.

People may not loiter inside the building between 5 p.m. and event door time.