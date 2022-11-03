ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three minor meteor showers will be visible on Saturday, Nov. 12, and Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is offering the public a great viewing opportunity.

According to a release, the Andromedids, Northern Taurids, and Southern Taurids will be visible along with Jupiter and Saturn through high-quality telescopes.

The park’s sky viewing program will begin at 4:30 p.m. with an informative talk about light pollution and its impact on night sky viewing. Guests will reportedly learn about ways to illuminate areas for safety, but not obstruct the view of the stars and other objects in the universe.

Night sky viewing will begin at 5:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring the following if they have it: a flashlight with a red cloth or red balloon cover, binoculars and/or a telescope, a folding chair (one per person), and a star chart.

The event is free and open to the public and is recommended for ages 8 and up.