Homeless but not hungry, thanks to a random act of kindness

Susan’s Restaurant. Springdale, AR.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over the next 48 hours a restaurant in Springdale has dedicated dozens of meals to help feed the homeless.

Susan’s Restaurant in Springdale is preparing 88 meals for those who are homeless on Wednesday and Thursday, February 17 and 18.

“We are feeding 88 meals to the homeless over the next two days. We say this to remind you to be aware of those in need. Please pay attention to your neighbors and loved ones. If their car hasn’t moved in several days maybe give them a knock on the door. Take care and stay warm.”

Susan’s Restaurant Owner Lucious Mhoon

Several people on Facebook thanked Susan’s Owner Lucious Mhoon for feeding the homeless, especially during the one-two winter storm that’s hit Arkansas.

Some people wrote, “Thank you,” “Moohn love,” “So kind,” “Thank you for taking care of people in the community.”

The restaurant opens from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week. The only time the eatery is closed is on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Years Day.

