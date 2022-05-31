FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recount is underway for State House District 25 with only a few votes separating the republican candidates. The initial results show Chad Puryear is ahead of Jody Harris by six votes. Following the results, Harris’ campaign called for a recount.

The recount is taking place across Crawford, Franklin and Washington counties. Washington and Franklin started counting Tuesday. Franklin County’s recount results show the same result as the original count — an eight vote difference favoring Puryear.

Meanwhile, in Crawford County Saturday, the recount was halted after discovering 30 absentee allots had been misplaced. The chairman of the election commission said the ballots had been transferred to new ballots and had already been counted.

Due to the temporary hold, the recount will continue in Crawford county Wednesday at 9 a.m. Washington county still has more votes to go through. They will also resume counts Wednesday.

Washington County Election Coordinator, Jennifer Price, said she hopes the recount puts more trust in the current voting system.

“This recount should allow voters to know we take this process very seriously. So, we’re going through to make sure every vote does count,” said Price. “We want to show votes that were counted on election night are actually matching a recount. That should show voters that there is election security.”

Members of the Washington County Election Commission said recounts are uncommon, and new voting machines have made the counting process more reliable.

Whoever wins the primary vote will face democratic candidate Caitlin Oxford for the House District 25 seat in the November election. The recount has to be complete in all three counties by Friday.