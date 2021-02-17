How Ash Wednesday looks different due to COVID-19

(FILE) Father Paul Donnelly places an ash cross on the forehead of Lucero Bernal, 25 of Flushing, during a bilingual Ash Wednesday service on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mt. Morris Township. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced traditions to be altered for nearly a full year now.

As a result, churches around the area had to improvise for ash Wednesday.

Rector Evan Garner says days like Wednesday offer perspective on where we were this time last year.

“For those first few weeks and even months of the pandemic, everything felt strange and it was really difficult for us to try to figure out how to do the things we had always done and always taken for granted that we would know how to do,” Garner said, “One year in, things feel a little different but days like today are reminders that they’re not the way they’re supposed to be.”

Due to the pandemic, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville hosted Ash Wednesday services on YouTube.

But, Rector Garner says he’s hopeful they’ll host some in-person services for Easter.