How to check local road conditions, what you need to know when driving in winter weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As snow continues to fall in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, road conditions can change quickly and pose threats for those who need to travel.

A good way to keep up to date on the hazards that can be present in winter weather is to check the latest road conditions online.

IDriveArkansas‘ map updates with the latest road conditions on the state’s major roadways. The website also has cameras available along I-49 so you can take a look at conditions for yourself.

But once you know what the circumstances look like, what can you do to best stay safe if you have to get out and drive in wintry weather?

AAA offers a list of tips for those who find themselves driving in the snow. Those tips include:

Stay home . Only go out if necessary. Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it’s better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out.

. Only go out if necessary. Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it’s better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out. Drive slowly . Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.

. Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice. Accelerate and decelerate slowly . Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads. Increase your following distance to five to six seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.

to five to six seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop. Know your brakes . Whether you have antilock brakes or not, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.

. Whether you have antilock brakes or not, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal. Don’t stop if you can avoid it . There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.

. There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it. Don’t power up hills . Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads will just make your wheels spin. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill slowly.

. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads will just make your wheels spin. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill slowly. Don’t stop going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.

