NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Some Northwest Arkansas residents are still recovering from flood damages to their property. This follows heavy rain over the past few months.

Pete Boaz, a Fayetteville rancher, said he lost around 15 acres to floods over the past five years. The land lost was used for cows to graze on grass and for bailing hay.

“It’s impacted my hay crop. I mean 15 acres of land, that’s quite a bit of hay if you think it’s two to three cuttings a year. That’s something I’ll never get back,” said Boaz.

Boaz believed the flooding stems from inadequate maintenance to the Middle Fork River Bridge on Black Oak Road. According to Boaz, every time it rains, areas of his land flood more. A buildup of gravel and debris builds up in the openings under the bridge, which creates a dam. The dam prevents water from flowing through properly.

According to Boaz, this area needs to be cleaned out to avoid water flooding into other areas. He said it’s also causing erosion to the road.

“It’s hitting the side of the road now. It’s not hitting the bridge. And that’s loose gravel and dirt that it’s hitting. It’s going to take out the bridge,” said Boaz.

The Washington County Road Department said the bridge on Black Oak Road is on its radar, but workers are still backlogged with recent flooding. According to the department, it could take some time to fix.

Johnny Gunsaulis with the Benton County Extension office said there are resources available to those impacted by flooding. Those in the agriculture field can contact the Farm Service Agency. The Washington and Benton County Natural Resource Conservation Services can also help with financial assistance or fixing streams.

For everyone else, Gunsaulis said you can contact the Beaver Watershed Alliance or Illinois River Watershed Partnership. Both have experience working in streambanks. He said these resources can really be a help to those who need it.

“It’s very frustrating. It’s not anything that’s their fault, and they feel a bit limited as to what they can do,” said Gunsaulis.

Gunsaulis is also concerned some people will try to fix the land themselves without proper knowledge on how to fix it.

“What they need to be cautious of is getting in the stream and trying to change the channel or putting any kind of fill in that stream structure,” said Gunsaulis.

If you need assistance getting a permit to fix an area of your land or if you want help trying to figure out what kind of assistance you can get, you can contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.