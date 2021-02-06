How to prepare your home for freezing temperatures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As temperatures begin to drop – it’s important to keep those pipes in mind.

AAA sent out a list of precautions to consider when preparing for below freezing weather.

The list includes:

Remove hoses from exterior faucets

Repair or replace weather stripping around windows and doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners and electrical and gas lines.

Use caulk or insulation to seal all crack, holes and other openings on exterior walls.

Let faucets drip a little bit to prevent freezing pipes.

Well-insulated basements and crawl spaces will help protect pipes. Close foundation vents and windows to basements. Wrap vulnerable pipes with pipe insulation.

Know where your water shutoff valve is so that you can turn off the water in case of an emergency.

Air inside the walls, where pipes are, can be much colder than air in the room, so set the thermostat at a reasonable temperature, even if you will be away from home.

Keep bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to let warm air circulate around the pipes.

Close your wood burning fireplace flue damper when you’re not using it. Follow all manufacturer instructions for gas fireplaces including those with pilot lights, which may require the flue to be partial open at all times.

Following these tips will help keep your home prepared for the weather headed your way.