FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Historical Society announced its annual ice cream social event will return to Fayetteville for the first time in three years this month.

The social gathering will be held on August 20 at 3 p.m. on the lawn of the society’s Headquarters House Museum at 118 E. Dickson St.

Along with ice cream, there will be assorted cookies, lemonade, and water. Visitors may also enjoy a stroll through the historic gardens or take a tour of the Headquarters House Museum. Musical entertainment will be provided by Bill Dollar and Loose Change.

“This is the 50th anniversary of the ice cream social’s inception,” said Debbie Groom, the WCHS board member who is directing this year’s activity. “Because of the pandemic we haven’t had the ice cream social since 2019, so we want make it a memorable one for the public that has come out to support this event year after year.”

Tickets are $5 for adults, $2.50 per child or $15 per family. Tickets will be on sale at the gate and can also be purchased in advance online.