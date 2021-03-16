“If I Ran the Zoo.” 1 of 6 Dr. Seuss books no longer published

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Earlier this month, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, in charge of preserving and protecting the legacy of Dr. Seuss, announced six of the author’s books will no longer be published.

In a statement sent to the Associated Press, the company said it’s due to racially insensitive images portraying people in hurtful ways.

THE SIX BOOKS

And to think I saw it on Mulberry Street

If I Ran The Zoo

On Beyond Zebra

Mcelligot’s Pool

Scrambled Eggs Super

The Cat’s Quizzer

You can’t check out and take home those six books right now at the Springdale Public Library.

Library Assistant Director Anne Gresham said it decided to temporarily remove the books from circulation after receiving guidance from the state library and the Washington County Library System Headquarters.

“They are still here available for patrons to view e just ask that you come inside the library and look at them while you are here,” said Gresham.

According to Gresham, none of the six books were among the popular titles frequently checked out by people.