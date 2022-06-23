FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Improvements are coming soon to an intersection near the University of Arkansas next week on Monday, June 27.

Crews will begin working on improvements to the intersection of W. Clinton Drive and Harmon Avenue along with the installation of turning lanes on both Clinton and W. Center Street.

A traffic signal will be installed at the intersection, which sees a high volume of pedestrian traffic from U of A students.

Engineering Design Manager Matt Casey said, “Signalization will allow for a more orderly movement of traffic and a safer environment for pedestrians, and it will allow Razorback Transit buses to navigate the intersection more easily.”

During this project, the stretch of Clinton from Harmon to S. Stadium Drive’s roundabout will be closed to traffic. Residents on this stretch will still have access to their homes. The road closure is anticipated to last until August 1.

The project is funded by the Streets Improvement Bond approved by Fayetteville residents in 2019. For more information on the project, including design plans, click here.