FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This year’s hot summer and lack of rain are continuing to take a toll on many local farmers.

William Reagan said his family has been working their land in Fayetteville for 66 years. Although this year, he’s had to make some changes at Reagan Family Farm to save his crops from the drought.

Reagan said he’s had to pump more water through his irrigation system to save his fruits and pumpkins.

“This has just been an extremely tough year,” said Reagan.

Reagan said the increased irrigation, has made his operational costs double. He adds that his family can only shoulder so much of that cost, meaning higher prices for his customers.

Reagan said he’s watched many bigger farms, that couldn’t pay for the extra water, turn their corn crop into cattle feed. He said that’s really hurting the farmers who didn’t have their crops insured.

So, for the crops that did survive, Reagan said he appreciates his customers for buying them at higher prices.

“We tell them thank you for buying and they say ‘thank you for doing this for us.’ After awhile you go ‘wow, this means a lot’ and people go ‘this is community right there,'” said Reagan.

For future growing seasons, Reagan said many farms are looking to add more irrigation systems and devices that’ll keep moisture in and the extreme heat out.