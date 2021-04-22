It’s Farmers Market time of year!

ARKANSAS KNWA/KFTA) — Farmers Markets across Arkansas are in business for 2021!

Um, we all know what happened in 2020, where some markets were open as a drive-thru and other locations were completely canceled because of the pandemic.

Here is a compilation of markets for you to visit around the Natural State.

FARMERS MARKETS LOCATIONS & HOURS

ASU Regional Farmers Market website photo.

ASU Regional Farmers Market: This is a non-profit market and its goal is to develop/operate a locally owned and operated farmers’ market in Jonesboro and the surrounding area, according to its website. It is located at 3350 Aggie Road in Jonesboro. The market will open on May 1st, Saturday, and on Tuesdays, beginning June 1st.

Bentonville Farmers Market website photo.

Bentonville Farmers Market: Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 30 at the Bentonville Square. Face masks and 6-foot social distancing are encouraged.

Fayettevillefarmersmarket.org.

Fayetteville Farmers Market: Saturdays 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 20 at the Downtown Fayetteville Square. Also, it is open on Tuesdays from May 4 to September 28 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location. Masks are required, service dogs only.

Eureka Springs Farmers Market Facebook photo.

Eureka Springs Farmers Market: The market is open Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center, 44 Kings Highway.

Fort Smith Farmers Market photo.

Fort Smith Farmers Market: This is located on 2nd & Garrison Avenue. It is open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon from late spring throughout the fall season. And on Saturdays from early winter through early spring. This is a year-around market. (Weather permitting).

Hot Springs Farmers Market website photo.

Hot Springs Farmers Market: This market at 121 Orange Street, in Garland County, is open year-round from May through October. Products are available on Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m., with live music from 9 a.m. to noon. The market is also open on Tuesdays, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The smaller winter market is from November to April and is open from Saturday at 9 a.m. to noon. Free parking is available at the north and south entrances of the market.

Little Rock Farmers Market. Photo from website.

Little Rock Farmers Market: Open Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from May through September. Located at 400 President Clinton Ave. This market is at the River Market’s two outdoor, open-air pavilions that overlook Riverfront Park and the Arkansas River. Face coverings are required for vendors and shoppers. Well-behaved pets are welcomed, short leashes are preferred, and pick up after your pet, please. (Free parking!).

Rogers Farmers Market website photo.

Rogers Farmers Market: This is located at 100 N Dixieland Rd. in Rogers. It is open Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning April 27 through November, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Siloam Springs Farmers Market website photo.

Siloam Springs Farmers Market: Open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The market is located at Memorial Park, 317 S. Mt. Olive Street. You may shop on the city’s Online Market from Monday at 11 a.m. through Thursday at 5 p.m. Then pick up on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m! May 8 is “Kids Day at the Farmers Market.”

Tontitown.com. Used with permission.

Tontitown Farmers’ Market: On May 1 the Tontitown Farmers Market is hosting a kickoff event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harry Sbanotto Park. The park is located on East Henri De Tonti behind City Hall. This market will open regularly on Saturday mornings through October 30.

This list will be updated periodically. Please email nsosa@knwa.com if you’d like to add a farmers market location. Thank you!