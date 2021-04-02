It’s “Wear Blue for Logan Day” in Harrison

HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Logan Slaughter is being presented with a “Wear Blue for Logan” Day Proclamation in Harrison, Arkansas, Friday, April 2.

“I am so humbled and proud,” said Logan, who said he loves his hometown of Harrison.

The event was held at the Gazebo on the Courthouse lawn and Mayor Jerry Jackson presented the document.

“Logan has been a part of the Harrison community for a long time, and the one thing that we all agree on is, Logan always has a smile on his face and is a friend to everyone,” said Mayor Jackson. “I am honored to be a part of his special day.”

Logan was diagnosed with Autism at a young age, and over the years the disorder has not hindered him from keeping a positive attitude.

“It’s like therapy sharing my story. I love being able to inspire others with my message.”

For years, Logan has been a hometown advocate promoting Autism awareness. He said the heroes in his life are his mom and Nana Shirley.

Going forward, he’s interested in acting, singing, public speaking. “Eventually, I would like to collaborate with a charity, and always being the best me I can be,” said Logan.

WORLD AUTISM MONTH 2021

The White House is lit in blue in honor of World Autism Awareness Day in Washington, April 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Today begins World Autism Month, and it starts with United Nations-sanctioned World Autism Day. April is a month to focus on opportunities, increased understanding, awareness, and fostering global support about Autism.

In 2010, a Light It Up Blue movement was created by Autism Speaks. The campaign is recognized nationally and internationally by “lighting blue” landmarks, buildings, homes and communities.

