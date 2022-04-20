FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington Regional J.B. Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support Home announced Wednesday it will be offering free clinical breast exams during a breast health clinic next week.

According to a press release, the health clinic will be held Tuesday, April 26 from 5-7:30 p.m. The examinations will be performed by physicians from Washington Regional HerHealth Clinic.

The release notes referrals for additional follow-up mammography and imaging services as well as financial assistance will be available for those who qualify through the J.B. Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support Home’s No Excuses program and other financial assistance programs.

Appointments are required and space is limited. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call or email Brandi Blackmon at 479-404-2162, bblackmon@wregional.com.