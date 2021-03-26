J.B. Hunt hosts 2nd vaccine dose clinic

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People vaccinated during one of the state’s first mass vaccination clinics are getting their second dose.

On Friday, March 26, several local organizations came together at J.B. Hunt Corporate location to give out second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-thru event.

Fayetteville City Health Officer Doctor Marti Sharkey said since doing the first clinic, teams have learned how to make the events easier in the future.

She said future clinics will probably be walk-in versus drive-thru.

“It’s just easier to maneuver people versus cars, it requires less space and less manpower. We’ve been able to do walk-in events with about a third as many volunteers required,” said Dr. Sharkey.

Twenty-eight-hundred people were fully vaccinated today.

On Thursday, March 25, 26,000 doses were given in Arkansas of the state’s 1.8 million vaccines. More than 1 million doses have been administered.

