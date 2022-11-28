FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington Regional J.B. Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support Home announced it will offer free clinical breast exams during a breast health clinic in December.

According to a release, the exams will be offered at no cost on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the J.B. Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support Home at 488 E. Longview St. in Fayetteville.

Organizers say space is limited and appointments are required. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 479-404-2162 or email bblackmon@wregional.com.

According to the release, referral and financial assistance will be available for those who qualify based on physician recommendation, age, and income.

Additional follow-up mammography and imaging services for patients with limited or no insurance coverage also are available through the Cancer Support Home’s No Excuses program or other financial assistance programs.