JBU employees got a shot in the arm — a COVID-19 shot

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19 vaccines are going into the arms of John Brown University (JBU) staff.

On Wednesday, February 10, the university held a vaccination clinic that was originally planned for two weeks ago. That event was canceled after shipping errors delayed the university’s access to the vaccinations.

JBU’s President Dr. Charles Pollard said more than 300 employees, and some retirees over age 70, got their first shots today. “We just think this is a good way for all of us to take care of each other and lead to herd immunity and get over the pandemic,” said Dr. Pollard. “We really are doing what we can to protect our students but also to protect the community of Siloam Springs.”

Dr. Pollard said more than half of JBU’s staff elected to get the vaccine. They’ll be back in 28 days to get their second dose.

