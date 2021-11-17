Jingle Bell Jog returns for ninth year at Botanical Garden

Courtesy of Botanical Garden of the Ozarks Facebook page

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in the ninth annual Jingle Bell Jog 5K & Children’s Fun Run on Saturday, December 18.

The 5K run will begin at 9 a.m. and the children’s fun run will start at 10 a.m. The first 200 fun runners will receive a “swag bag.”

Chips will be used to record participants’ times. Fayetteville Athletic Club will lead a warm-up stretch beginning at 8:30 a.m. for the 5K and 9:30 a.m. for the fun run.

The 5K course starts and finishes in the Botanical Garden and goes out along the Lake Fayetteville Trail and the Razorback Greenway.

The cost for the 5K is $35 and $40 after December 17. The children’s fun run is $15, ages 12 and under. $20 after Nov. 30.

The 5K can also be ran as a team of five for $120.

Participants are encouraged to dress up with ugly Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, elf ears, and anything that sparkles or jingles.

Participants can register here. No pets are allowed.

All proceeds go toward the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks mission to provide education, entertainment and recreation for over 70,000 visitors each year, according to a press release.