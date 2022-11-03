FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Botanical Garden will soon begin getting into the Christmas spirit as the annual Jingle Bell Jog 5K & Children’s Fun Run approaches its 10th year of running.

This year’s event will be held on Dec. 17 and is described as being even more special, as the run coincides with the Garden’s 15th anniversary of being open to the public.

Light snacks will be included on the morning of the race starting at 8 a.m. with the first 200 Fun

Run participants 12 and under receiving a swag bag. A release says no pets are allowed.

The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. and the Children’s Fun Run will start at 10 a.m. The

race will be chip-timed. There will be a warm-up stretch led by a Fayetteville Athletic Club

instructor at 8:30 a.m. for the 5K and 9:30 a.m. for the Children’s Fun Run.

All participant race packets will include a custom-made long sleeve T-shirt commemorating

the event and all race finishers will receive a finisher medal. Awards will also be handed out to

the fastest girl/woman and boy/man runners in each age group.

The 5K course starts and finishes inside the Garden and is out and back along the

Lake Fayetteville Trail and the Razorback Greenway. The Children’s Fun Run takes place

inside the Garden.

Cost for the 5K run is $45, $50 after Dec. 10 and the Children’s Fun Run for those 12 and under is $17.50, $22.50 after Dec. 10.

Participants can register at bgozarks.org or runsignup.com.

Ugly Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, elf ears –anything that sparkles and jingles is highly encouraged, the Garden says.