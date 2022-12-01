FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — JJ’s Live is looking to provide some Christmas cheer with their new themed pop-up bar “Lit Up at Live.”

JJ’s Live is a music venue that has seen its popularity rise by promoting such acts such as Ludacris, Nelly, and Old Crow Medicine Show.

According to a release, the staff has worked hard to decorate with Christmas lights, wrapping paper walls, life-size Santa inflatables, and even a naughty or nice list.

“We’re excited to provide a fun, new way for our community to experience the venue space”,

says JJ’s Live Manager, Zoe Johnson. “Prepping JJ’s Live for a concert is obviously what we’re

best at but re-imaging the space for a smaller, themed pop-up bar concept has been a lot of

fun.”

Lit Up at Live also has a list of holiday-themed cocktails with something for everyone with clever names like “All the Jingle Ladies” and “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.”

The pop-up bar is open Monday-Thursday from 6-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from

6-12 p.m. now through Dec. 23rd. A handful of dates are marked ‘closed’ for private events and remaining 2022 concerts.

JJ’s Live says a list of open dates, times, and a visual of the holiday-themed cocktails are best viewed on the venue’s Instagram page: @jjslivear or online.