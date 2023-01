SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Joe’s Italian Grill restaurant in Springdale suffered a structure fire that broke out late Thursday night, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The fire reportedly began after the restaurant had closed for the night, leaving no injuries.

According to the restaurant, the cause of the fire is unknown.

No further details are available at this time. KNWA/FOX24 will provide information when it becomes available.