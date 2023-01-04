JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Willow Creek Women’s Hospital in Johnson, Arkansas announced Wednesday it has been named a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award by Press Ganey.

According to a press release, Press Ganey is the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services and the award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.

“By putting their patients and workforce first each and every day, Willow Creek Women’s Hospital is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their employees and to the communities they serve,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey.

Ryan continued, “the caregivers at Willow Creek Women’s Hospital have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical healthcare setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement.”

With the award, Willow Creek is in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience in the last year. The release says Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.

To learn more about Willow Creek Women’s Hospital, visit NorthwestHealth.com.