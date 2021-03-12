Jones Center Spring Break events

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Beginning Monday, March 22 through Friday, March 26, The Jones Center will have several Spring Break activities.

The cost? $3 per-person admission. Ice skating and swimming will be provided from noon to 7:15 p.m.

COVID-19 safety precautions and capacity are in place. Advanced registration is required for ice skating and swimming during the break.

Ice skating and swimming sessions are:

12 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

3:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

6: p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Register for ice skating at: app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=19577849&appointmentType=20925689

Register for swimming at:

app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=19577849&appointmentType=20951247

EVENTS

Spring Break Kickoff: Mon., March 22. A day full of fun.

Free Movies: Each weekday at 2 p.m. in The Jones Center Auditorium. The movies are:

Mon., March 22 – Despicable Me 2

Tue., March 23 – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Wed., March 24 – Finding Nemo

Thu., March 25 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Fri., March 26 – Frozen 2

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Bike Park Party: Tues. March 23, Runway Bike Park hosts the event. This is from noon to 3 p.m. Loaner bicycles will be available for youth cyclists who don’t have one. Attendees can enjoy complimentary snacks and music. Located on The Jones Center campus, the Runway Bike Park is open daily from sunrise to sunset.

Poolooza : Wed., March 23. Grab your swimsuit, slide and splash in the leisure pool

: Wed., March 23. Grab your swimsuit, slide and splash in the leisure pool Superhero Day : Thu., March 24. Dress up as your favorite hero, visit with superheroes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

: Thu., March 24. Dress up as your favorite hero, visit with superheroes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Frozen Friday: Fri. March 25. Elsa and Anna from Frozen will make a special appearance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about Spring Break at The Jones Center, please visit thejonescenter.net/spring-break-week.