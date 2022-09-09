FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced it will hold an opening celebration on Monday, Sept. 12 at Kessler Mountain Regional Park for the park’s new ballfield complex.

According to a press release, the event will begin at 5:15 p.m. with games to follow. Speakers will include Mayor Lioneld Jordan, Alison Jumper and Ted Jack with the Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs Department, and Michael Ferguson with Fayetteville Youth Baseball.

The park’s completion comes after a bond package was approved by Fayetteville voters in 2019. The package reportedly totaled $26,405,000 that included $7,870,00 for Kessler Park improvements. These improvements to the park included adding four new baseball fields with synthetic-turf infields, as well as a new concessions and restroom facility, batting cages, and additional parking. The funds also paid for the installation of new synthetic turf on the existing four infield, the city said.

“The synthetic turf will increase the usability of the fields, reducing rainouts and daily maintenance while providing more consistent playability for participants. This will enhance league play and help draw tournaments to boost the local economy,” the release said.

For more information on the Kessler Mountain Regional Park bond project, visit the City of Fayetteville’s website.