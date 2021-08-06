Kicking off ‘International Beer Day’

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — With the hot and humid temperatures across the region this summer, it’s a perfect time to celebrate ‘International Beer Day’. Recognized each year on the first Friday in August, it’s a great day grab a few friends and toast with your favorite ales, lagers and IPA’s while showing gratitude to your favorite bartender.

Marty Shutter of Ozark Beer Company, joined KNWA Today & Fox 24 Morning News to share his knowledge of beer and the brewing process. Ozark Beer Company also uses its products to do good in the local community by raising funds for local non-profits.

“We’re apart of our community. We couldn’t exist separate from it of course. Anything from supporting local arts, music, theater and whatever is sort of important to the people on the staff. We find a way to express that in the community through giving.” said Shutter.

Meteorologist Rick Katzfey also got in on the action by cooking up some of his “Rick’s Wings” which partner well with any ice cold beer.

INTERNATIONAL BEER DAY HISTORY

According to the National Day Calendar, the origin of International Beer Day dates back to 2008. Because August is hot in many parts of the world, the first Friday of August was chosen.

For more on International Beer Day, or to check out any of the latest creations by the Ozark Beer Company, be sure to visit their website.