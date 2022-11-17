FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2022 Lights of the Ozarks is ready to commence!

The annual ceremony will be held on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Fayetteville Square and feature food trucks, a parade, pictures with Santa, and more.

KNWA’s own Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff will be on-hand with Mayor Lioneld Jordan to flip the ceremonial switch at exactly 6:03 p.m.! You can live stream the event right here during our 6 o’clock newscast.

Upon flipping the switch, the Lighting Night Parde will commence on Block Avenue and travel south toward the Square. The route will then turn east on Mountain Street, passing in front of the Town Center. It will then head north on East Avenue, ending just past The Graduate hotel.

Officials say to expect traffic delays and road closures in the area.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit experiencefayetteville.com.