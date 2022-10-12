FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for the updated COVID-19 booster shot as the director of the Center for Disease Control gave the final approval Wednesday.

The move comes about a month after the improved booster doses were approved for Americans ages 12 and up.

According to Caul Corbell with Live + Well Pharmacy, parents should be able to take their kids to get the booster as early as next week.

“I would bet that just about every pharmacy location that intends to offer it should have it by the end of next week or the following week,” said Corbell.

Corbell said the initial turnout for the updated booster, when it was approved last month, wasn’t great.

“It was an underwhelming response. I’ll be honest, I thought more people would come out for it,” said Corbell.

For kids, he expects the turnout to be even worse. The disease doesn’t impact kids as much as adults, so he thinks it will be less of a priority for parents. However, Corbell said with the holidays coming up, every parent should be preparing.

“I would recommend everyone keep their kids updated on the vaccines so that, you know, everyone can have a great holiday season,” said Corbell.

This updated booster is a Bivalent vaccine, meaning half of the formulation will be targeted toward the original strain of COVID-19 and the other half will specifically target the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

Corbell said the dosage will be the same as the original booster dosage for kids 5 to 11. If your child already has their original COVID vaccination series, they will have to wait until 2 months after their last dose to get the new shot.

If your child has not been vaccinated, they can’t just go get the booster. The child will have to get the original vaccine series first.

Katherine Hawkins is a Northwest Arkansas mom with one kid and another on the way. She said she was thrilled to hear her 5-year-old was now eligible to get the shot.

“The Omicron variant-I got that in May and I got really really, really sick with it, having been vaccinated and boosted. Luckily, my five-year-old didn’t get it. Even though she shared about with me the night before I got symptomatic,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins is about to have another baby, and her 5-year-old daughter, Emily is already thrilled to be able to get the vaccine to help her unborn sibling.

“She’s really excited about it. She’s really embraced her role as a big sister; for her, anything that will help the new baby is like a badge of honor,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins plans to get the updated booster with her daughter as soon as it becomes available at a pharmacy near her. Especially with holiday travel coming up, she said wants to make sure her entire family is well protected.