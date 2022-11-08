FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Peacock Premium Plus customers will soon have the option to stream KNWA 24/7 on their homepage.

According to a news release, the live stream channel will launch on Nov. 30 and include NBC’s full lineup of local news, sports, and weather, market-by-market, as well as network shows TODAY and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“With Peacock’s local affiliate livestream, our subscribers are getting the unique combination of

the ad-free on-demand content they love with the local news and NBC programming that is

already part of their daily life,” said Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “NBC affiliates have long been an integral part of local communities, and we look forward to being another point of connection and engagement for those communities across the country.”

As early as today, local affiliate NBC channels will begin appearing on Peacock as part of the soft launch, with all stations officially launching next month.

To upgrade to Peacock Premium, visit www.peacocktv.com/channels/nbc-local.