Rogers, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Boys and Girls Club of Benton County is hosting their 2022 Youth of the Year gala Friday, April 8th. On KNWA Today, club C.E.O. Matt Taliaferro explains it’s a way for their organization to recognize the outstanding young men and women that are making their way through the club’s programming. This year, the Boys and Girls Club of Benton County are honoring 8th-grader Holden Jeffries as their 2022 Youth of the Year.

The event will be at the Metroplex Event Center in Rogers from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will feature guest speakers, as well as silent and live auctions. Tickets can be purchased on the club’s website here.