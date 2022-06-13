ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The play “Art” will be coming to the Arkansas Public Theater this June. The three-person show is a dialogue-heavy performance exploring the relationships of its three characters, beginning when one buys an all-white canvas for hundreds of thousands of dollars. The show premiers June 17th and 18th, and continues into a second week, with performances June 23rd-26th. Tickets star at $20, and can be purchased here.