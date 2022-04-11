SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After years of absence during the pandemic, the Black Music Expo is returning to Springdale. Speaking during an appearance on KNWA Today, Music Moves program director Anthony Ball said the the expo will feature a broad variety of musicians of color over the course of the event. The expo is free to attend both days, April 15th and April 16th, and will also include activities for kids.

Additional information, including a lineup of the performances, is available on the Music Moves Facebook page here.