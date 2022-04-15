FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A locally-produced documentary highlighting the beauty of Arkansas’ Buffalo River will be screened throughout the state in late April and May. Director Andrew McNeece with Bluff Line Media says that the documentary, titled “Undammed: A Buffalo River Adventure,” will give viewers a respect for the river, and hopes it inspires visitors to preserve it for future generations. Dates, locations, and tickets for upcoming screenings can be found on Bluff Line Media’s website here.