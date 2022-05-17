FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is bringing back their “Chefs in the Garden” fundraising event this May. This sold-out event will be the garden’s 14th year collaborating with local chefs to raise money for the garden’s maintenance and programming. A portion of the ticket sales also goes towards supporting the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. Chefs from over a dozen restaurants will give attendees the chance to try some of their best cooking, as they walk through the garden and enjoy live music. This year’s honorary chef is Matthew Cooper, who is opening up a new restaurant this summer, called Conifer. The botanical garden says the event will take place rain or shine.