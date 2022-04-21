FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is announcing their Earth Festival will take place this Sunday, April 24th. The event, which takes place on the same weekend as Earth Day, will include plenty of activities for kids and adults. The festival will run from from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and will be held at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. Admission is free for members, ten dollars for adults and teens, and five dollars for kids four and over.

Appearing on KNWA Today, Liz Atwell with the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks says the garden will also host a plant sale later in the month to support the non-profit. You can keep up with this event and others on the garden’s website, linked here.