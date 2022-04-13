BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sharing and Caring of Benton County will be hosting its Engage and Taste event in late April. The cook-off will give the community an opportunity to support the career education of high school students throughout the area with scholarships. To raise money for this cause, the event will cost 100 dollars to attend. Attendees will be able to try the creations of the competing high school students, who will be trying to win over judges using special ingredients from sponsors.

The event will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., April 29th, at Brightwater NWA.