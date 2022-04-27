SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community loan fund Forge is teaming up with Cureate Courses to host a food market and pitch showcase today (April 27th.) The showcase will give the community a chance to sample products from eight entrepreneurs based in Arkansas. The eight women are graduating from a Cureate program designed to provide mentorship for women working to convert their passions into businesses. Admission is free from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Jones Center, and registration is available online here. More information about the women and their businesses is available here.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter