SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community loan fund Forge is teaming up with Cureate Courses to host a food market and pitch showcase today (April 27th.) The showcase will give the community a chance to sample products from eight entrepreneurs based in Arkansas. The eight women are graduating from a Cureate program designed to provide mentorship for women working to convert their passions into businesses. Admission is free from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Jones Center, and registration is available online here. More information about the women and their businesses is available here.