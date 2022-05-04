FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This May is National Bike Month! To encourage people to get out and ride, non-profit Trailblazers is running a month-long bike challenge. Anyone who is interested can sign up as an individual or a group on the challenge’s web page. After signing up with your team, individuals can report their rides to earn prizes using a point system that adds in extra encouragement for new riders. During an appearance on KNWA Today and Fox24 News at 7, Trailblazers representative Lauren Hiildreth said the bike challenge is their way of getting people connected with Northwest Arkansas’ riding community, and develop an appreciation for biking.